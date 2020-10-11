Gonzaga women's basketball ranked No. 21 in preseason AP Poll

The zags will play preseason AP Poll No. 1 South Carolina in the third game of the season.

SPOKANE, Wash — Gonzaga women's basketball will start the season ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

The Zags finished last season 28-3 and won the West Coast Conference regular season title. The team returns reigning WCC Player of the Year Jill Townsend and All-WCC First Team selection Jenn Wirth. Sophomore Kayleigh Truong was selected to the All-Freshman team in her first season.

The Bulldogs' schedule gets difficult right from the start. In the third game of the season on Nov. 30, the Zags will play preseason AP Poll No. 1 South Carolina in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Gonzaga seeks its fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament this season.