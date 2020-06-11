Gonzaga WBB season opener set, will play expected top ranked team in the country

The Zags will face off against expected preseason number one South Carolina and two other teams in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic starting on Nov. 28.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Gonzaga women's basketball team will start the season playing the expected top tanked team in the country this season.

On Friday, the program announced the Bulldogs will play South Carolina as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic that goes from Nov. 28-30. The Zags will also play South Dakota and Oklahoma in that event.

South Carolina finished last season ranked number one and won both the SEC regular season and tournament title. South Dakota also had a great season as they won the Summit League regular season and tournament title. Both teams had 30 win seasons.

"We are very excited to be part of this field," Head Coach Lisa Fortier said. "We always try to schedule a high-level tournament early in the season to give us an assessment of what our strengths are, and where we need to improve. This will be a great opportunity for our team."

Gonzaga finished last season with a 28-3 record.The claimed the WCC regular season title before losing in the WCC Tournament semifinals to Portland. They were expected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team will be led by last year's WCC Player of the Year Jill Townsend and first team All-WCC selection Jenn Wirth.