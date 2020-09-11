Gonzaga men's basketball is ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Poll

This is the first time the Zags have been ranked number one in the preseason poll.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball will start the 2020-2021 season as top dog.

The Associated Press release its preseason poll on Monday and the Zags are ranked No. 1. It's the first time in program history that has happened.

“It’s a great honor to be selected No. 1,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said. “We understand that it is more a reflection of what our program has accomplished over the years and hope to play up to that standard as we start our season.”

This is the sixth time in program history Gonzaga has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. One of those times was last season, when the team spent four consecutive weeks as the top ranked team in the country.

The Bulldogs will face off against three teams in the preseason top 10 in the non-conference schedule. Those teams are No. 2 Baylor on Dec. 5, No. 6 Kansas on Nov. 26, No. 5 Iowa on Dec. 19.

The Zags hit the court for the first time for Kraziness in the Kennel this Thursday and then start the season two weeks later against Kansas.