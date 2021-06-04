Gonzaga wins first game in NCAA Baseball Championship against LSU

The Zags won 3-0 against the Tigers. Spokane native Alek Jacob pitched a complete game and didn't allow a run. The Bulldogs will face Oregon on Saturday at 7 p.m.

EUGENE, Ore — The Gonzaga baseball team won their opening game of the NCAA Baseball Championship 2-0 against LSU on Friday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back. Ernie Yake and Guthrie Morrison each brought in a run. Brett Harris knocked in a run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Zags final run.

Spokane native and Zags pitcher Alek Jacob was electric in the win. The Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American and West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year pitched a complete game, only gave up four hits, had nine strikeouts and didn't allow a run.

How do you think things are going for Alek Jacob? pic.twitter.com/9Vm7zkNhgS — Karthik Venkataraman (@KREMKarthik) June 5, 2021

Gonzaga will play the 14 national seed Oregon in their next game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. as the Ducks won their opening game 13-10 against Central Connecticut State. Oregon is also the host for the regional, which will make it a home game for them.