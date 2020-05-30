There’s a new notable college basketball transfer on the market and Gonzaga should target him.

It was reported on Saturday that Andrew Nembhard is leaving the University of Florida and looking to go elsewhere. If that name sounds familiar Zags fans, it’s because the Bulldogs recruited him hard not long ago.

Nembhard was a guard in the class of 2018. He's a former top 30 recruit, so there’s a reason the Zags went after him hard he’d the first time. around.

He picked the Gators, but Gonzaga was one of his top choices before he picked Florida. He spent the past two seasons there/

Last season, he averaged about 11 points, six assists and three rebounds per game. He shot 44 percent from the field, but only about 30 percent from three-point range. The latter was a dip from his nearly 35 percent clip in his freshman year from behind the arc.

He is an outstanding passer with great court vision. He’s 6 feet 5 inches tall, which helps with his court vision. He works off of screens well and is dangerous when he is driving because he has a good skill set.

Florida guard Andrew Nembhard (2) plays defense against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

AP

As mentioned, he can pass, but his length allows him to finish at the rim well too. He can also stop on a dime and pull up for a jump shot/. He's quick in stopping and starting to create space as well..

He's a great facilitator, capable scorer and would be valuable in the half court offense.

He would likely have to sit out next season, but that isn't an issue for the Zags. They are loaded at the guard position this season.

The following season could be a trickier situation though.

Incoming freshman Jalen Suggs is likely going to play one year and then go to the NBA. Returning guard Joel Ayayi could go pro after next season if he has a standout year. It's possible. New transfer Aaron Cook will only be around one season.

There will be space for Nembhard to start.

He’ll have two years of eligibility left after he transfers. He also has a younger brother named Ryan who is a four star guard in the 2021 class.

The Zags could potentially land both brothers if Andrew commits to Gonzaga,

