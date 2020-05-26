Gonzaga men's basketball commit Jalen Suggs was chosen as MaxPreps Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

The highest commit in Bulldogs history tore it up in high school as a dual sport athlete. He played both basketball and football, receiving Division I offers in both sports.

In basketball, he averaged about 23 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals per game. He led Minnehaha High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota to a top 15 ranking among all high school basketball teams in the country.

In his secondary sport of football as a quarterback, he passed for 2,213 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 978 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Suggs will join the Zags next season in which many predict they will be the top ranked team in the country.

