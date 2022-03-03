Gonzaga and San Francisco: How to watch the men’s basketball game on Monday

The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team faces San Francisco in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament on Monday. Both teams enter with something to prove.

LAS VEGAS — The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs play their first game in the West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday against San Francisco. The Dons already have one win in the tournament.

Gonzaga will be looking to get back on track after ending the regular season with a loss at Saint Mary’s. Prior to the loss, the Zags had won 17 games in a row and secured the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

San Francisco is looking to end a long NCAA Tournament drought. The Dons, 24-8 this season, have not been to the tournament since 1998. CBS Sports currently projects San Francisco as a No. 11 seed but has them listed as on the bubble. A win against Gonzaga would almost certainly secure their spot in the tournament.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-San Francisco men’s basketball game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs San Francisco WCC men’s basketball tournament game will be aired on ESPN. The tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed online on Watch ESPN.

Bulldogs vs Dons

This is the third meeting this season between Gonzaga and San Francisco. The Bulldogs won the previous two meetings, including an 89-73 win in San Francisco a little over a week ago, and a 78-62 win at home.

With a won, Gonzaga will clinch its 15th straight 25-win season. It is the only program in the country right now, with 14 straight 25-win seasons.