Gonzaga vs San Francisco: How to watch the women’s basketball game on Monday

Gonzaga and San Francisco face off in the semifinals of the WCC women's basketball tournament on Monday in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga women face San Francisco on Monday in the West Coast Conference Tournament. This is the first game of the tournament for the No. 2 Bulldogs. No. 3 San Francisco already has one tournament win.

Gonzaga will be looking to bolster its NCAA Tournament credentials. The Bulldogs, 24-6 this season, are currently considered one of the last four byes according to projections from ESPN. The team wants to make a case it is a solid tournament team and hopes to avoid one of the First Four games.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-San Francisco women’s basketball game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs San Francisco WCC women’s basketball tournament game will be aired on several regional sports networks, including:

ROOT Sports NW

NBC Sports Bay Area

Bally's SoCal

Bally's San Diego

BYUtv

The game will also be streamed online on WCCN.

The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Bulldogs vs Dons

This is the third meeting this season between the Gonzaga women and San Francisco. The Bulldogs won each of the first two matchups, with a 55-49 win at home and an 83-82 victory on the road. In their last meeting, Melody Kempton hit a buzzer-beater to give Gonzaga the one-point win.

The Zags enter the WCC Tournament on a three-game winning streak. San Francisco beat Santa Clara on Saturday to advance in the tournament.