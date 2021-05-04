Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh asks students to celebrate safely

Ahead of the national championship game on Monday evening, McCulloh reached out to students on Twitter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a two-minute video, Gonzaga University President McCulloh directly addressed the Gonzaga student body and asked them to celebrate the outcome of the game safely.

“Tonight, each member of our university community is representing the Zags,” McCulloh said in the video.

According to the Spokane Police Department, there have been multiple couch burnings and large gatherings after Gonzaga wins over the last few weeks. There have been no arrests made during the gatherings.

“As your president, I am asking you directly, don’t break the law and don’t endanger yourselves, one another or those who are here to keep our community safe,” McCulloh said.

Dear Zags:

Here @ the start of the #NationalChampionship I have made you a video, all the way from Indy. 🇺🇸 has its eyes on @GonzagaU, and tonight is an important moment in Zag history. Please watch it.

❤️, @Gonzaga_Prez @ZagKennelClub @GonzagaFamilies https://t.co/fG4NDt9uyc — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) April 5, 2021

McCulloh also responded to his tweet with a press release from the City of Spokane about postgame celebrations. The press release was signed by McCulloh, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

"This is a great time of celebration for the amazing success of the Gonzaga basketball team. The Spokane Police Department shares in this excitement, but we want to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly," Meidl said.

Mayor Woodward also prioritized safety during celebrations.

"Cheering on the Zags is a gift we have had since November. For months, we have been good community teammates by wearing our masks and gathering responsibly. Let's stay on the road to healthy outcomes as we root for our team and their success," Woodward said.

McCulloh also tweeted to students about safe celebrations after the Gonzaga win on March 30 against USC in the Elite Eight.

Students: Celebrating the Zags’ victory tonight is awesome, but non-compliance with @SpokanePD and @GonzagaCSPS is unlawful and completely unacceptable. @GonzagaU must support law enforcement in their efforts, so let’s move the celebrations back into compliance. — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) March 31, 2021