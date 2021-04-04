Couches burned, one street sign damaged in celebration after Gonzaga win

No arrests were made during the postgame celebration.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After Gonzaga beat UCLA to advance to the championship, Bulldog fans took to the streets to celebrate.

At one celebration, fans set six couches on fire and damaged a street sign on North Dakota street.

Spokane police said there were no arrests made in correlation with the festivities. There were large crowds which increased difficulty for the Spokane Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

After the Gonzaga win against USC on March 30, there was a similar incident. There was one couch burned in a post-game celebration. After videos surfaced of the large gatherings and couch on fire, Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh tweeted to the fans about celebrating responsibly.