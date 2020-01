PORTLAND, Ore. — Gonzaga beat the Portland Pilots 85-72 in Portland.

The bulldogs were losing at halftime but made a come back in the second half, scoring 16 unanswered points.

This is Gonzaga's 12th win over Portland, and the Pilot's fifth loss in a row.

