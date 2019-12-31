SPOKANE, Wash. — A decade is about to end.

That's pretty wild, and it got KREM 2's sports team thinking, who would be the starting five of Gonzaga men's basketball's All-Decade team?

GUARD: KEVIN PANGOS

This was an easy choice.

Pangos ranks sixth all-time in assists, only behind Josh Perkins from this decade. He also has the most made threes all-time in Gonzaga history.

Pangos was a National Association of Basketball Coaches third-team All-American. He was also a West Coast Conference Player of the Year.





GUARD: NIGEL WILLIAMS-GOSS

Williams-Goss was the go to guy in the national championship runner-up season.

He was a finalist for the Bob Cousy award, which is given to the best point guard in the country. He was also a semifinalist for the Naismith Award, which is given to the best player in the country.

Williams-Goss was a NABC second team All-American and was WCC Player of the Year.





FORWARD: RUI HACHIMURA

Hachimura was a silky smooth scorer by the time he left Gonzaga.

His length and athleticism allowed him to soar to get buckets and also pull up for the mid-range jumper.

On top of that, he was the highest-picked player in the NBA Draft to come from the Bulldogs.

He was a NABC second team All-American and WCC Player of the Year.





FORWARD: BRANDON CLARKE

It was hard not to pick Kyle Wiltjer here.

It made sense to, but if assembling the best team, it needs an energy guy who is an elite rim protector. That would be Clarke.

On top of that, it felt rare seeing him miss shots.

Clarke was a NABC third team All-American.





FORWARD: KELLY OLYNYK

This was the easiest pick.

Olynyk was dominant in his final year at Gonzaga.

To keep it simple, in this past decade, he is the only Zag to be named to the NABC All-American first team.

He can stretch the floor and also get the job done in the post.

He was also a WCC Player of the Year.

