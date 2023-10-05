Strawther, Timme and Watson highlight players invited to NBA Combine and G League camp

The NBA G League Elite Camp is May 13-14 and the NBA Combine follows May 15-21. Both events are held in Chicago.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther and Drew Timme have officially been invited to the 2023 NBA Combine. In addition, Anton Watson received an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp.

Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye also received an invitation to the NBA Combine.

The 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp gives 45 draft prospects an opportunity to display their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives over the course of the camp by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills. The two-day event will be streamed live on the G League’s YouTube account. Based on performance, select players from the NBA G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine.

At the NBA Combine, players will have interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills from May 15-21.

NBA G League Elite Camp | May 13-14

Charles Bediako (Alabama)

Taevion Kinsey (Marshall)

Leaky Black (North Carolina)

Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

Jalen Bridges (Baylor)

Tyrin Lawrence (Vanderbilt)

Johni Broome (Auburn)

Jaylen Martin (Overtime Elite)

Joe Bryant (Norfolk State)

Matthew Mayer (Illinois)

Tyler Burton (Richmond)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Michael Caicedo (Coviran Granada – Spain)

Emanuel Miller (TCU)

Tyger Campbell (UCLA)

Matthew Murrell (Mississippi)

Colin Castleton (Florida)

Ousmane N’Diaye (Baskonia – Spain)

Malcolm Cazalon (Mega Basket – Serbia)

Tristen Newton (UConn)

Tristan Da Silva (Colorado)

Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee)

Antoine Davis (Detroit)

Landers Nolley II (Cincinnati)

Johnell Davis (FAU)

Markquis Nowell (Kansas State)

Kendric Davis (Memphis)

Norchad Omier (Miami)

Shaun Doss (Arkansas Pine-Bluff)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

Tosan Evbuomwan (Princeton)

Drew Peterson (USC)

PJ Hall (Clemson)

Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)

Hakim Hart (Maryland)

Sir’Jabari Rice (Texas)

Joey Hauser (Michigan State)

Spencer Rodgers (Kennesaw State)

Nadir Hifi (Le Portel – France)

Mark Sears (Alabama)

D’Moi Hodge (Missouri)

Mike Sharavjamts (Dayton)

Zvonimir Ivisic (SC Derby – Montenegro)

Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State)

Josiah-Jordan James (Tennessee)

Jacob Toppin (Kentucky)

Dillon Jones (Weber State)

Hunter Tyson (Clemson)

Mojave King (G League Ignite)

Anton Watson (Gonzaga)

NBA Combine | May 15-21

Trey Alexander (Creighton)

Seth Lundy (Penn State)

Amari Bailey (UCLA)

Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Mike Miles Jr. (TCU)

Reece Beekman (Virginia)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Jordan Miller (Miami)

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

Kobe Brown (Missouri)

Judah Mintz (Syracuse)

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Toumani Camara (Dayton)

Omari Moore (San Jose State)

Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Jaylen Clark (UCLA)

Grant Nelson (North Dakota State)

Noah Clowney (Alabama)

James Nnaji (Barcelona [Spain] )

Ricky Council IV (Arkansas)

Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Nikola Djurisic (Mega [Serbia] )

Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette)

Adam Flagler (Baylor)

Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers [Oceania] )

Keyonte George (Baylor)

Adama Sanogo (Connecticut)

Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State)

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

Ben Sheppard (Belmont)

Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

Jalen Slawson (Furman)

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut)

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

GG Jackson II (South Carolina)

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State)

Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Colby Jones (Xavier)

Tristan Vukcevic (Partizan [Serbia] )

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Mojave King (G League Ignite)

Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Bobi Klintman (Wake Forest)

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)

Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Isaiah Wong (Miami)