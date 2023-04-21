'New beginnings': Ryan Nembhard announces he is transferring to Gonzaga

Ryan visited Gonzaga last week and now he announced he has committed to play for the Zags next season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard will be transferring to Gonzaga.

Ryan announced it on Friday morning on his Instagram, where he shared a photo with the caption "New beginnings."

He will follow the footsteps of his brother former Gonzaga Bulldogs point guard Andrew Nembhard, who is now with the Indiana Pacers.

According to ESPN, Ryan is considered one of the top point guards returning to college basketball and will immediately be a contender for WCC Player of the Year honors. He averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in the 2021-22 season.

Ryan will be a good addition to the Zags after Drew Timme confirmed in February he would be moving on to the NBA draft.

In his Instagram post, fans congratulated and showed their support for the Creighton Blue Jays point guard star.

Some comments read: "Rising to the next level," "Welcome home," "Let's go: Welcome to the Zag Nation!".

Graham Ike, a transfer from Wyoming, also announced his transfer to Gonzaga and will play with the Zags for the 2023-24 season.

Ike graduated from Overland High School in Colorado. His senior season was cut short due to injury, but in his limited action, he recorded 12 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

As a junior, Ike was named Second Team All-Colorado by USA Today. He recorded 17.6 points per game and 12 rebounds during his junior campaign. He helped lead his team to be ranked sixth in Colorado.

