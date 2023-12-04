Gonzaga and BYU among top five for sharpshooting guard Steven Ashworth

Steven Ashworth's elite outside shooting makes him an appealing transfer portal target for these five programs.

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State point guard Steven Ashworth is one of the most sought after players currently in the NCAA transfer portal, thanks to his elite outside shooting (43.4% from three last year) and facilitating skills.

Ashworth, who was 26th in the country with a 2.68 assist-to-turnover ratio last year, has narrowed his list of schools down to five, including a return to Utah State whom he helped lead to the NCAA Tournament while earning first team All-Mountain West Conference honors.

Below is a look at the five programs still in the mix for Ashworth's services, and how he would fit each institution.

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs

It is no secret Gonzaga is in the hunt for guards this portal season. Rasir Bolton is out of eligibility, Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith have declared for the 2023 NBA draft, and Hunter Sallis and Dominick Harris each hit the transfer portal - leaving the Zags with just one rotation guard left from last year in Nolan Hickman.

The Zags already added Eastern Washington sharpshooter Steele Venters, but bringing in Ashworth would give them a lead guard who is excellent in the pick and roll and shooting off the dribble. It would shift Hickman to an off-ball role and would help Mark Few's team get back to their high-octane offensive ways.

2. BYU Cougars

BYU is entering the best basketball conference in America next year in the Big 12, and coming off a bad final season in the WCC there is a lot of work to be done for Mark Pope's team.

Adding Ashworth would help ease the loss of graduate Rudi Williams and would bolster BYU's outside shooting and overall guard play in a significant way. For Ashworth it's a way to stay in his home state and play against the best of the best during the regular season - an appealing option for the veteran guard.

3. Creighton Blue Jays

Like Gonzaga, Creighton is feeling the strain of needing to replace guards who departed. The Blue Jays were dealt a tough blow when star point guard Ryan Nembhard entered the transfer portal. They did manage to get Baylor Scheierman to return, keeping the rest of the nucleus of their Elite 8 team intact for now.

If they can replace Nembhard with Ashworth and don't lose anyone else to tthe portal or the NBA, they'll still have sky-high expectations heading into next season.

4. Washington Huskies

Mike Hopkins was somewhat surprisingly retained after another disappointing hoops season in Seattle, and already the team has seen eight(!) players enter the NCAA transfer portal, with high-upside guard Keyon Menifield landing at Arkansas.

The team brought combo guard Anthony Holland over from Fresno State and added a stretch four in Moses Wood from Portland, but with Menifield, Noah Williams, PJ Fuller, and Cole Bajema all in the portal they need guard help desperately. Ashworth would give them that, while getting the chance to join a Power-5 program himself. Could be a win-win situation.

5. Utah State Aggies

Ashworth has not ruled out a return to his previous school in Utah State, even after head coach Ryan Odom departed for a new position at VCU.