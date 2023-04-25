Anton Watson declares for 2023 NBA Draft

The NBA released a list of early entrants for the 2023 NBA Draft and Gonzaga senior forward Anton Watson is on the list.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga senior forward Anton Watson has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Watson, a Spokane native, hasn't made a public announcement on his decision. The NBA released a list of early entrants for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday night and Watson's name is on the list.

Watson averaged 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 2022-2023.

Watson joins the likes of Drew Timme, Julian Strawther, Malachi Smith and Steele Venters. Venters, an Eastern Washington transfer, announced his intent to declare for the NBA draft before his announcement of transferring to Gonzaga.

Venters has indicated he intends on playing at Gonzaga next season. Smith and Watson both have eligibility to return to GU if they decide to.

Timme has stated his intent to play in the NBA and Strawther is expected by many to turn pro as well.

