Gonzaga lands Mountain West star Graham Ike for 2023-24 season

“Graham is exactly the big guy we’ve been looking for and in need of for next season,” GU Head Coach Mark Few said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has landed First Team All-Mountain West Conference star Graham Ike for the 2023-24 season, according to a press release from the university.

Ike, a Wyoming transfer, graduated from Overland High School in Colorado. His senior season was cut short due to injury, but he recorded 12 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in his limited action.

As a junior, Ike was named Second Team All-Colorado by USA Today. He helped lead his team to be ranked sixth in Colorado. He recorded 17.6 points per game and 12 rebounds during his junior campaign.

The 6-9 255-pound forward averaged nearly a double-double in Wyoming's 2021-22 season. Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as Wyoming went 25-9 and made the NCAA Tournament. Ike scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Cowboys' loss to Indiana in the First Four. He was named First Team All-Mountain West Conference by the media and Second Team by coaches.

“Graham is exactly the big guy we’ve been looking for and in need of for next season,” GU Head Coach Mark Few said. “After having him up for a visit and meeting he and his Mom, he’s just going to be the perfect fit for our program. He is a young man of high character, who is really focused and a hard worker. He has shown himself to be a highly effective player over the years.”

Ike's announcement coincides with Ryan Nembhard, the brother of former Gonzaga star point guard Andrew Nembhard, announcing he will be transferring to the Zags from Creighton.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.