All four of Gonzaga women's basketball's fourth year players will return to school next season

Kaylynne Truong, Kayleigh Truong, Brynna Maxwell and Eliza Hollingsworth will all return to GU for the 2023-24 season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga women's basketball fourth year players Kaylynne Truong, Kayleigh Truong, Brynna Maxwell and Eliza Hollingsworth have all decided to stay in Spokane and are officially returning to Gonzaga next year.

The players announced the decision together in a joint video played prior to tip off of today's game against Saint Mary's.

Kaylynne Truong is the most important piece returning. Truong is averaging over 16 points per game and is Gonzaga's leading scorer.

Her sister Kayleigh has only played in five games this season, but she was the Zags' leading scorer last season and hopes to be back on the court next year.

Brynna Maxwell has been a huge addition to the team this season. She leads the country in three point percentage and has one of the quickest releases in the country on her jump shot.

Hollingsworth is the tallest player on the team and has been a continuous force down low in her career at Gonzaga.

The return of these four along with the rest of the roster will make Gonzaga a dangerous team heading into next season.

