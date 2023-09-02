Gonzaga moves up to No. 13 in latest AP College Basketball Poll

The Gonzaga men's and women's basketball teams both moved up three spots in the latest poll.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team is moving in the right direction once again in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Zags are now up to No. 13, rising three spots from the previous week.

Gonzaga had two wins this past week, beating San Francisco on Thursday and coming out on top in a tight game against BYU on Saturday.

Even bigger for Gonzaga, No. 17 Saint Mary's dropped a game against LMU, which gives the Zags a path to a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season championship. Gonzaga will likely need to win out for that to happen, including a win against Saint Mary's to close out the conference schedule.

The Bulldogs are now 21-5 overall on the season and 10-2 in conference play.

Gonzaga is currently in a position for a number 3 or 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gonzaga men have two games on the road this week. First up is a re-match against LMU, after the Lions upset the Zags in the Kennel earlier this season. Gonzaga then heads to Pepperdine for a game on Saturday.

Alabama took over the top spot in this week's poll, followed by Houston. Purdue slipped to number 3 after a loss at Northwestern. UCLA jumped to number 4, while Kansas made it to number 5.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball

The Gonzaga women's basketball team is also moving up in the latest AP Poll. The Zags are up three spots to No. 20.

The Gonzaga women beat Portland this past week, to regain sole possession of first place in the WCC.

The Bulldogs are now 23-3 on the season and 13-1 in conference play.

The Gonzaga women play their final two home games of the season this week. Pacific visits The Kennel on Thursday with Saint Mary's coming on Saturday.

