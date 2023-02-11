Gonzaga University honors legendary Zag and current New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot's jersey

Vandersloot's number 21 jersey will hang in the Kennel alongside the jerseys of Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison, Kelly Olynyk, Frank Burgess, and John Stockton.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first Gonzaga women's basketball player to have their jersey honored in the Kennel is none other than the newest member of the New York Liberty, guard Courtney Vandersloot.

The Kent, Washington native led Kentwood High School to its first two state tournament appearances in girls' basketball.

Vandersloot committed to Gonzaga in 2006. As a freshman in 2007-2008, she was named the WCC newcomer of the year and first-team All-WCC.

Her sophomore year was a banner one for Vandersloot and the Gonzaga program. She broke the school record with 239 assists. She was named the WCC player of the year and led the Zags to their first NCAA tournament win in program history over Xavier.

Her junior season was even better. Vandersloot led division one with 9.4 assists per game. She once again broke the Gonzaga records for single-season assists with 321. She also broke the Gonzaga and WCC records for most career assists.

She was once again named WCC player of the year and led the Zags to the Sweet Sixteen by upsetting second-seeded Texas A&M.

In her senior season, Vandersloot became the first player to be named WCC player of the year and WCC tournament MVP for a third time.

Vandersloot broke the record for most assists in division one women's basketball history en route to leading the Zags to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.

She won the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award and Nancy Lieberman Award and was named a second-team AP All-American.

She holds the record for most assists in a single season at the division one level with 367.

She was drafted third overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2011 WNBA Draft. As a rookie, she was named to the All-Rookie team and was a WNBA All-Star.

In her WNBA career in Chicago, she was a four-time All-Star, two-time All-WNBA first team, six-time league assists leader, five-time WNBA Peak Performer, and she won a WNBA championship in 2021.

She was also the Turkish National League MVP and won the Turkish National League championship in 2017.

Vandersloot also averaged a double-double in the 22 games of the COVID shortened 2020 season with 13.6 points and 10 assists.

This offseason, Vandersloot chose to sign with the New York Liberty and join her friend Breanna Stewart after 12 seasons with the Sky.

Without a doubt, Vandersloot is the most decorated Gonzaga women's basketball player of all time and still owns program records for steals, assists and points in a single season.

The GOAT has been honored at GU and No. 21 shines bright alongside Kelly Olynyk’s No. 13 in the Kennel pic.twitter.com/1G9CZgzCsF — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) February 11, 2023

