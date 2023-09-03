Numerica's Kraziness in the Kennel, FanFest scheduled for October

Fans will get a chance to see both the men's and women's Gonzaga basketball teams ahead of their seasons tipping off in November.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is gearing up to showcase its skills and give fans a sneak peek into the upcoming 2023-24 season at the Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel event.

Scheduled to take place on October 7th at 3 p.m., doors will open one hour before tip-off.

While the event is free, tickets will be required for entry. A limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public. Details on how to claim a ticket will be posted on www.gozags.com at a future date.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs women's basketball team will host Numerica FanFest in the Kennel on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. Doors will open an hour prior to the event, and the event is free with no ticket required.

Both teams made appearances in the NCAA Tournament last year. The women's basketball team starts its 2023-24 season on Nov. 12, 2023, against Toledo, while the men's team's season tips off on Nov. 10 against Yale.

