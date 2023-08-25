Drew Timme signs first NBA contract with Milwaukee Bucks

The Gonzaga star's agency released the news through an Instagram story post on Friday, August 25, 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme is moving on to the big time.

In an Instagram story post, Timme's agency, Seven1 Sports Agency, revealed that the former Zag has signed his first NBA contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Timme shared the post on his Instagram story as well.

This development comes just months after Timme signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Bucks. An Exhibit 10 deal is a league minimum salary contract that can be turned into a two-way deal if done before the season begins.

Timme finsihed his career in Gonzaga as one of the best players in the school's history. He scored a program record 2,307 points and 910 field goals. He also set the national record for most games with 20 or more points in the NCAA Tournament at 10.

Timme finished his collegiate career with an astounding 121-13 record.

