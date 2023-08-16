Gonzaga sophomore forward Kaden Perry ends basketball career due to injury

Perry played in just eight games at GU before undergoing back surgery his freshman season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former four-star recruit Kaden Perry has been forced to end his basketball career due to chronic back issues.

The 6 foot 9 inch forward from Battleground, Washington announced his decision in an Instagram post this morning.

Perry played in just eight games with the Zags his freshman year before undergoing back surgery due to herniated discs.

He was never able to fully recover and get the same strength in his back despite sitting out all of last season.

Perry said in his message today, "After much thought and consideration, I've realized I am no longer able to perform at the level needed to be a Division One athlete. What I thought would be just another injury, I didn't know would become a back problem I will have to deal with for the rest of my life."

Even though he will not play basketball, Perry will finish out his education at Gonzaga and intends to graduate.

Perry's style of play drew rave reviews from Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few as many likened Perry to former Zag and current Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.

Unfortunately due to injury, Perry was never able to falsh his true potential on the court for Gonzaga.

We wish Kaden all the best moving forward.

