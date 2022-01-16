Men's basketball game between Gonzaga and USF rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20

The game will start at 8 p.m. and is set to air on CBS Sports Network.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Zags will finally be hosting USF in a rescheduled game this Thursday, Jan. 20. in Spokane.

The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network and is scheduled for 8 p.m. The teams were originally meant to play earlier this month on Jan 6. before a COVID-19 related protocol within USF forced the game’s postponement.

Men’s basketball season tickets to the originally scheduled Jan 6. game will be valid for entry on Thursday. ZAG members will have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the rescheduled matchup Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.