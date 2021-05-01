Gonzaga to play BYU on Thursday in place of Santa Clara

The Broncos announced a COVID-19 pause last week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the biggest games of the season is coming a month early for Gonzaga fans, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday morning and a source confirmed to KREM.

BYU blog Vanquish the Foe was the first to report the news. National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman confirmed that report.

BYU will travel to play in the Kennel in place of Santa Clara on Thursday. The Broncos announced a COVID-19 pause on Dec. 30 and are unable to play this week because of it. BYU's prior Thursday opponent, Pacific, also is on pause due to COVID-19.

A game time has yet to be announced.

BYU AT GONZAGA ON THURSDAY, source told @Stadium. Time still TBD.



Gonzaga was supposed to play Santa Clara Thursday. BYU was supposed to play Pacific on Thursday. Santa Clara is on a pause and Pacific wanted more time after returning from pause. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 5, 2021

Gonzaga was not slated to play BYU until Feb. 6 in Spokane.

Rumors of the potential matchup began on Monday night. BYU Head Coach Mark Pope also tweeted on Monday night that his program had a game in the works for Thursday.

It’s go time! Get ready Cougar Nation! We got a GAME!! — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) January 5, 2021

This will be BYU's first game since Dec. 23. Both of their West Coast Conference games last week were postponed due to coronavirus issues with opponents.