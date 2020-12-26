x
No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over most recent champ Virginia, 98-75

Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia.
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern State in Spokane, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion.

The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags’ replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis. 

That game was called off over COVID-19 issues. Gonzaga ended up on national TV on CBS in Baylor’s home state instead in its fourth game since a five-game pause because of the coronavirus. 

