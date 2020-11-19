Washington State's CJ Elleby selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Draft

Elleby is the 36th WSU player to be selected in the NBA Draft.

Former Washington State men's basketball guard CJ Elleby was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Elleby is the 36th player to be taken in the draft out of WSU.

He averaged 19 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game last season. His efforts landed him a sport on the All-Pac-12 first team.

Elleby only played two seasons at WSU, but was an 1,000 point scorer with the Cougs. He was the third fastest to do it.

He scored 74 three-pointers. That left him two short of Klay Thompson's sophomore record.