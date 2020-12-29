Ayayi leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Northern Arizona 88-58

Joel Ayayi had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Drew Timme added 14 points and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 88-58 on Monday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Joel Ayayi had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Drew Timme added 14 points and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 88-58 on Monday night.

Andrew Nembhard finished with 10 points and seven assists for undefeated Gonzaga, which has the nation's longest home winning streak at 42 games.

Cameron Shelton scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Northern Arizona, which was undone by 35% shooting.