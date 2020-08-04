SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has landed their first transfer of the 2020 offseason.

Point guard Aaron Cook announced on Tuesday night that we is headed to Spokane for his final year of eligibility.

Cook averaged 15 points per game for Southern Illinois before breaking his hand in their sixth game of the year against Murray State.

Cook's injury slated him to be out for 4-6 weeks, but then he decided to sit out the rest of the season and apply for a medical redshirt. He eventually decided to transfer.

In his junior year for the Salukis, Cook started all 32 games and averaged 10.4 points and 3.7 assists per contest. He also shot 35% from three. His sophomore year he started 32 of 33 games and shot 39% from three.

Cook joins a back court of presumably Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert, Martynas Arlauskas, and freshmen Jalen Suggs and Dominick Harris.

Gonzaga now has one more scholarship remaining if all of their players with eligibility return for the 2020-2021 season.

RELATED: Coronavirus's impacts on NBA Draft, local college players

RELATED: Rui Hachimura plays in NBA 2K20 Tournament, Killian Tillie is his water boy

RELATED: Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev named to Wooden All-American team