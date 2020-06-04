Former Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura has traded a basketball for a video game controller for the time being in the NBA 2K20 Player Tournament.

The video game tourney is a way the NBA is trying to keep fans engaged while the season is postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. The now Washington Wizards rookie is one of 16 players in the tournament.

He won his first round matchup on Sunday against Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. It was an upset of a 13 seed over the four seed by a score of 74-71.

The moment that has been going viral from that game though is after the end of the first quarter.

Hachimura took a break after working hard on the joysticks. He was handed a towel and a bottle of water from none other than former Gonzaga favorite Killian Tillie. The two are friends and former teammates.

Hachimura moves on to the quarterfinals on April 7. He'll take on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker in his next matchup of the tournament.

