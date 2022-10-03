Gonzaga men's basketball will play Tennessee in exhibition charity game

The game will take place on Oct. 28 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

FRISCO, Texas — The Gonzaga men's basketball team is scheduled for an exhibition charity game against Tennessee in late October.

According to a press release, the game will take place on Oct. 28 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. All proceeds from the game will go to the McLendon Foundation, named in honor of hall of fame coach John McLendon.

"The McLendon Foundation’s mission is to empower and develop minorities who aspire to be principled leaders in athletics administration by providing educational resources and access to a life-long community of mentors," Gonzaga University said in a press release.

In the history of the two programs playing each other, The Zags have won four of their six matchups against Tennessee. This charity game will be the sixth meeting. The last time these two schools played each other was in December 2018, where Tennessee upset the No. 1 ranked Zags 76-73 in Phoenix.

Both teams have also split victories in the Battle in Seattle, with Tennessee winning in 2007 and Gonzaga winning in 2015.

The game is set for 6 p.m. PT and will air exclusively on PPV.COM.

