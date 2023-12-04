Gonzaga's Malachi Smith staying in the NBA Draft

2023 WCC Sixth Man of the Year averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga graduate senior guard Malachi Smith has decided to stay in the NBA Draft and end his collegiate career, according to his agent.

The 2023 WCC Sixth Man of the Year shot 50% from three point range this past season.

Smith averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game off the bench for the Zags.

He scored a season high 27 points and tied a career high with seven made threes against Portland on January 14th.

Smith came to Gonzaga after stops at Wright State and Chattanooga. He declared for the NBA Draft on April 12th, but maintained his collegiate eligibility.

After sitting behind Rasir Bolton last season, Smith would have figured to join a new starting backcourt with Creighton transfer Ryan Nembhard and either Nolan Hickman or Eastern Washington transfer Steele Venters.

Smith is not currently projected to be selected in the NBA Draft, but may catch on with a team for the NBA Summer League.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.