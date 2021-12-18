x
Gonzaga Bulldogs

No. 5 Gonzaga finds groove from three to top No. 25 Texas Tech

The Bulldogs picked up their first win in program history against Texas Tech 69-55.
Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, right, goes up for a shot against Texas Tech guard Davion Warren, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — No. 5 Gonzaga exorcised its three point range demons in a 69-55 win over No. 25 Texas Tech.

The Bulldogs had shot 28% from three point range since the loss to Duke. That changed in a big way on Saturday. 

Gonzaga knocked down 13 threes going 13-for-31, good for 42% from deep.

Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton took over this game, Nembhard with a game high 16 points and Bolton right behind him with 15. Bolton in particular, had an efficient game shooting 5-for-10 from three point range. 

The win marks the first ever in program history over Texas Tech. The Bulldogs were 0-3 previously against the team from Lubbock. The most recent matchup was a memorable one as it was a 75-69 loss in the 2018 Elite Eight. 

