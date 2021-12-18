No. 5 Gonzaga finds groove from three to top No. 25 Texas Tech

PHOENIX — No. 5 Gonzaga exorcised its three point range demons in a 69-55 win over No. 25 Texas Tech.
The Bulldogs had shot 28% from three point range since the loss to Duke. That changed in a big way on Saturday.
Gonzaga knocked down 13 threes going 13-for-31, good for 42% from deep.
Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton took over this game, Nembhard with a game high 16 points and Bolton right behind him with 15. Bolton in particular, had an efficient game shooting 5-for-10 from three point range.
The win marks the first ever in program history over Texas Tech. The Bulldogs were 0-3 previously against the team from Lubbock. The most recent matchup was a memorable one as it was a 75-69 loss in the 2018 Elite Eight.