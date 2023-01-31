Gonzaga alum Andrew Nembhard selected to the NBA Rising Stars game

Nembhard is averaging over 8.5 points, 4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting over 42% from the field in his rookie year with the Indiana Pacers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the fourth consecutive year, Gonzaga will be represented in the NBA Rising Stars game. This time it will be 2nd round pick point guard Andrew Nembhard.

Nembhard is averaging over 8.5 points, 4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting over 42% from the field thus far in his rookie campaign with the Indiana Pacers.

His nice start to his professional career is being rewarded by being a part of the NBA All-Star break. Nembhard is one of 20 rookies or 2nd year NBA players to be selected. He's joined by names such as Paolo Banchero and Evan Mobley.

The Rising Stars game will take place on February 17th at Vivint arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

