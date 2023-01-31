Gonzaga vs Santa Clara: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game

Gonzaga men's basketball faces a tough matchup at home against Santa Clara on Thursday before hitting the road to Saint Mary's this weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have two tough matchups in the West Coast Conference this week. The marquee game comes on Saturday as No. 12 Gonzaga faces No. 18 Saint Mary’s on the road. However, the Bulldogs will not want to overlook a tough home game against Santa Clara on Thursday.

The Zags are back up to No. 12 in the latest AP Poll after a stunning loss to Loyola Marymount in mid-January. Gonzaga is 18-4 overall this season, and second in the WCC with a 7-1 conference record.

Santa Clara likely needs a win against Gonzaga to keep its slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Broncos are 16-7 overall this season and fourth in the WCC with a 4-4 conference record. Three of those conference losses have come against Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Santa Clara game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs Santa Clara basketball game starts at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The game will air on the CBS Sports Network. Per Gonzaga, CBS Sports is widely available through all major cable, satellite, and several streaming service providers; YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu.

Bulldogs vs Broncos

With a huge game against Saint Mary’s on the horizon, Gonzaga will need to make sure the team stays focused, as Santa Clara comes to the Kennel on Thursday.

The Zags are looking to get a new home winning streak going after Loyola Marymount snapped a 75-game home winning streak earlier this season.

In Gonzaga’s last game, the Zags beat Portland 82-67 on the road. Julian Strawther had a career night, scoring 40 points, including eight 3-pointers. Strawther earned WCC Player of the Week honors for his effort.

Gonzaga and Santa Clara met in California earlier this season. The Bulldogs won that game 81-76, but it was close, coming down to the final two minutes of play.

Santa Clara needs wins to bolster any case it has to make the NCAA Tournament. With two losses to Saint Mary’s and another to Gonzaga, this game marks the Broncos' best chance to get a quality win.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

