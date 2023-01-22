Gonzaga basketball moves up two spots in the latest AP Poll

Gonzaga is moving back in the right direction in the AP Top 25 Poll, moving up two spots to No. 12.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. That's up two spots after a big drop in the previous poll following an upset loss.

The Zags played just one game last week, beating Portland 82-67 on the road. Julian Strawther had a career night, scoring 40 points, including eight 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs are now 18-4 overall on the season and 7-1 in conference play. The Zags are second in the West Coast Conference, behind No. 18 Saint Mary’s. The Zags will look to take back control of the WCC when they play Saint Mary’s later this week.

Gonzaga’s first game of the week is against Santa Clara at home in the Kennel on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. The Bulldogs then travel to Saint Mary’s for a Saturday night game at 7:30 p.m.

A win against a ranked Saint Mary’s team on the road would help Gonzaga’s case as they play for better seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Current bracket predictions from both NCAA.com and ESPN have the Zags slotted as a number three seed.

Purdue remained at the top of the latest poll, while Tennessee jumped to No. 2. Houston remains at No. 3, while Alabama dropped to No. 4 following a loss. Arizona is the highest-ranked team in the West at No. 5.

Gonzaga Women’s Basketball

The Gonzaga women's basketball team remained at No. 17 in their latest AP Poll. Voters have seemingly continued to overlook the Gonzaga women who have now won 14 games in a row. The Zags are 21-2 overall and 11-0 in WCC play.

The Zags won two games at home this past week. On Thursday, the Gonzaga women beat a physical Loyola Marymount team 66-55. Kaylynne Truong scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs. The Zags then overcame a slow first half to beat Pepperdine 67-49 on Saturday. Brynna Maxwell scored a season-high 26 points, including six straight three-pointers.

Gonzaga plays two games on the road this week, traveling to Santa Clara on Thursday night and San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

