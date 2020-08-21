Former Zag Zach Collins needs season-ending ankle surgery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many Gonzaga fans were looking forward to seeing Zach Collins play in the NBA playoffs this year. They will now have to wait for another year.
Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Collins will need season-ending ankle surgery after suffering a hairline fracture in his left ankle in the Blazers' play-in game against Memphis.
The Blazers had announced Wednesday Collins had suffered a stress reaction in his left ankle that would be evaluated again in a week.
A stress reaction can lead to a fracture, which apparently was spotted after the announcement.
Collins had returned to the Blazers for bubble play after sitting out the majority of the NBA season. He suffered a dislocated shoulder that required surgery early on in the year.
With Domantas Sabonis also sitting out of the playoffs due to plantar fasciitis, that only leaves two Zags currently playing in the playoffs: Kelly Olynyk with the Heat and Nigel Williams-Goss with the Jazz.