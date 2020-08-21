Former Zag Zach Collins needs season-ending ankle surgery

Collins had just returned to play for the Portland Trail Blazers after recovering from shoulder surgery.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many Gonzaga fans were looking forward to seeing Zach Collins play in the NBA playoffs this year. They will now have to wait for another year.

Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Collins will need season-ending ankle surgery after suffering a hairline fracture in his left ankle in the Blazers' play-in game against Memphis.

The Blazers had announced Wednesday Collins had suffered a stress reaction in his left ankle that would be evaluated again in a week.

A stress reaction can lead to a fracture, which apparently was spotted after the announcement.

Collins had returned to the Blazers for bubble play after sitting out the majority of the NBA season. He suffered a dislocated shoulder that required surgery early on in the year.