SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev said he thinks that Gonzaga is not just the best in the west, but also the best in the country after the Zags win over UNC on Wednesday.

That means they're a national championship contender... correct?

It's ironic. Everyone thought last year's team had the best shot of any Gonzaga team at a title.

Before this season? Everyone thought this year's team would be a success if they made the second week of the tournament.

So, the question is, is this finally the year for GU?

PARITY IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH

There is no dominant team this year in college basketball. Almost everyone has lost and every time the media latches on to one team, they ultimately fall right after that.

For example, after Michigan beat Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis, everyone thought they could be the best team in the country. They promptly went 1-3 after that Gonzaga win.

This year is also the first time ever the AP Poll has had five different number one teams before New Year's Day.

Basically, this year the NCAA Tournament feels like it could be anyone's game.

NO FREQUENT FLYER MILES FOR THE ZAGS

Speaking of that NCAA Tournament, this year lines up well for GU.

You wanna know where the NCAA Tournament has a site for the first weekend this year? Oh yeah, that's right, Spokane. Idaho is hosting the tournament so that means GU can play at the Spokane Arena site. If Gonzaga is a top four seed or higher, they're going to be placed here. Barring an absolute melt down, that is entirely within reach.

Just a little psst here: I'd buy tickets now to that first weekend of the tournament if I were you.

So, if Gonzaga doesn't have to travel during the first weekend, where do they have to go next? Oh you know, just a short trip to LA. That's where the west regional is this year. That's an easy flight.

The Final Four is in Atlanta so that's a bit of a haul, but the Zags could easily travel the least out of any team in the country before the Final Four.

GETTING BUCKETS

Okay, so college basketball is a total crap shoot this year and Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament schedule could be pretty friendly. Let's dive into a statistical category that puts Gonzaga above the rest.

That category is very obvious, and it is scoring.

Gonzaga is No. 4 in the country in scoring offense right now, averaging 86.4 points per game. Ironically Eastern Washington, their opponent on Saturday, leads the country in scoring. The teams ahead of the Zags in scoring though have played some non-Division I teams this season, and those blowouts have counted on their records. Gonzaga has not played a team outside of DI this season. That's why they're tied for number one in adjusted scoring offense on KenPom. That's really the impressive mark. A lot of the top teams in the country right now just can't keep up with the Zags.

The other thing that's impressive about the Bulldogs is that they are doing this without a single player in the top 50 in scoring in the country. That also makes things difficult for opponents to guard the Zags because they have so many weapons.

VERDICT

So in summation, do I think this could be the year? My short answer is yes, it could be.

The Zags will need to work on their free throws, which have been suspect this year, and their health, as Gonzaga only has a seven-man rotation with Anton Watson currently out. Getting those two things worked out will greatly improve their chances.

However, the field, the way their postseason schedule could pan out, and the fact that they are consistently scoring in a variety of ways definitely works in their favor.

We'll have to see what all happens in March.

Or perhaps in April, because that's when the Final Four is played.

