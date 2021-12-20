Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard named WCC Player of the Week

Nembhard is the second Gonzaga player to earn the honor, as Drew Timme was named player of the week on Nov. 15.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard has been named the West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Nembhard is the second Gonzaga player to receive the honor this season, as Drew Timme was named player of the week on Nov. 15.

The 21-year-old point guard earned the title after his performance against Texas Tech over the weekend, where he totaled 16 points, four rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. The performance also earned him Jerry Colangelo Classic Player of the Game of honors. Nembhard played all 40 minutes against Texas Tech, as the Zags beat the Red Raiders 69-55.

Nembhard netted four three-pointers against Texas Tech, a season high for the senior.

As of this season, Nembhard averages 9 points and 5 assists a game. His free-throw percentage is set at 76.2% with 110 games played.