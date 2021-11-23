No. 1 Gonzaga demolishes No. 2 UCLA 83-63

Four starters score in double figures as the Zags handle the Bruins from start to finish in a rematch of the classic Final Four game in April.

LAS VEGAS — UCLA scored first and after that, it was all Gonzaga as the No.1 ranked Bulldogs downed the No. 2 ranked Bruins 83-63.

Four Gonzaga starters scored in double figures, but without a doubt the star of the game was Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard who finished with 24 points and several highlight reel pull up jump shots.

Gonzaga's defense bottled up UCLA star guard Johnny Juzang and held him to 5-11 shooting and just 11 points.

Gonzaga's star freshman forward Chet Holmgren added 15 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. Holmgren had one of the plays of the game when he rejected a layup attempt by UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba and took the rebound coast to coast for a nasty two handed slam dunk to ignite the Las Vegas crowd.

UCLA cut it to a 16 point deficit with 13:50 to go in the second half on a three pointer by Jaime Jaquez Jr. Gonzaga responded immediately with a three pointer by Julian Strawther to quell the Bruin rally.

Gonzaga improves to 6-0 on the season and now has two days to prepare for another marquee matchup on Friday with the No. 5 ranked Duke Blue Devils.