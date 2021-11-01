2021 No. 1 college basketball recruit Chet Holmgren will make college choice on Monday

Gonzaga is the favorite to land Holmgren. He would be the highest ranked commit to sign with the Bulldogs.

It's almost time for the recruiting decision Gonzaga men's basketball fans have been waiting for.

Chet Holmgren, the top ranked recruit in the 2021 class, announced on Saturday that he will decide what college he will be committing to on Monday at 9 a.m.

Holmgren has won several national high school player of the year awards this season. The seven-foot-one forward has an all-rounded game with inside scoring, outside scoring and strong rim protection.

He averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 4.5 assists per game this past season. He led Minnehaha High School to a fourth straight Minnesota Class AAA state championship.

If he commits to Gonzaga, he would be the highest ranked commit to sign in program history.