Gonzaga pitcher Alek Jakob throws a no-hitter against Pepperdine

The North Central High School graduate is the fifth ever Zag to accomplish this feat.

MALIBU, Calif. — Gonzaga pitcher and North Central High School graduate Alek Jakob threw a no-hitter against Pepperdine on Friday in a 10-0 win for the Bulldogs.

Jakob became the fifth pitcher in program history to accomplish that feat. It was the first no-hitter in program history since 1990.

The pitcher struck out 12 batters and walked two on 124 pitches. He improved his record to 3-1 on the season.

At North Central he was a First Team All-GSL selection three times.