Gonzaga vs Alabama: Watch Saturday on KREM 2

The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs face yet another highly-ranked opponent on Saturday as they take on No. 4 Alabama on the road.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gonzaga men’s basketball heads to Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday for a top-15 matchup with Alabama. The two teams meet in the 2022 C.M. Newton Classic inside the Legacy Arena.

The game continues what has been the toughest non-conference schedule in No. 15 Gonzaga’s (7-3) history. No. 4 Alabama (8-1) will be the sixth team that the Zags face who are currently ranked in the AP Poll, and that does not include an exhibition game with Tennessee.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Alabama basketball game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs Alabama basketball game tips off at 10:00 a.m. pacific time on Saturday, December 17.

For Zags fans in Spokane, the game will be available only on KREM 2 (CBS).

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on KREM 2 with a Bulldogs Madness special. CBS Sports picks up the coverage at 9:30 a.m. with tipoff scheduled for 10 a.m.

The game will be shown nationally on CBS with a stream available on CBS.com for approved users.

Bulldogs vs Crimson Tide

Gonzaga will be looking to avenge a loss to Alabama last season when the two teams meet on Saturday in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Gonzaga is riding a three-game winning streak after a tough schedule to start the season. The Zags are led by Drew Timme, who is averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the field.

Alabama has won four games in a row, including a 71-65 win over then No. 1 ranked Houston. Alabama also beat North Carolina earlier this season when the Tar Heels were ranked No. 1.

Gonzaga faces a tough challenge inside the paint as Alabama leads the nation in every key rebounding category, including rebound margin (+11.9), rebounds per game (48.8), offensive rebounds per game (15.6), and defensive rebounds per game (33.2).

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide met for the first time last year in the Battle in Seattle. Alabama won the game 91-82.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Dec. 17: Gonzaga vs Alabama (Birmingham, AL)

Dec. 20: Gonzaga vs Montana

Dec. 28: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon

Dec. 31: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)

Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland

Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific

Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

