Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs taken fifth overall by Orlando Magic

The freshman phenom for he Zags will show off the talents he did at GU with the 2019 NBA champions.

NEW YORK — Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was taken fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Suggs will show off his instant highlight potential for the 2019 champions next season.

In his lone season with the Bulldogs, he averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Zags fans will forever remember his epic near halfcourt game-winning shot against UCLA in the Final Four last season, which many are calling the greatest shot in Gonzaga history.

The guard was an Associated Press Second Team All-American and a Wooden All-American.

Suggs was named West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year. He was also WCC Tournament Most Valuable Player, following a clutch performance against BYU in the title game.