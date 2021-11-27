EWU advances in the FCS playoffs with 19-9 win over UNI

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington football won its first game in the FCS playoffs against Northern Iowa 19-9.
Eric Barriere dazzled with two highlight worthy plays, one being a touchdown pass where he threaded the needle to freshman Nolan Ulm to give Eastern a 6-0 lead.
The other big play from EB3 was an 18-yard touchdown run where he slipped away from multiple defenders to extend the EWU lead to 16-7.
Barriere finished the game 20-for-34 with 283 yards passing and a touchdown. He had 18 yards running with a touchdown as well.
The Eagles defense played a huge role in the win as well, shutting down the Panthers offense. UNI struggled mightily on third down, going 2-for-15, and was held out of the red zone throughout.
Redshirt junior defensive back Keshaun King had two interceptions, tying a program record in the playoffs.
With the win, Eastern Washington advances to the second round of the playoffs where it will face the sixth seeded Montana Grizzlies in Missoula.