EWU advances in the FCS playoffs with 19-9 win over UNI

Eric Barriere dazzled with two highlight worthy plays in Eastern Washington's win.
Credit: Eastern Washington Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington football won its first game in the FCS playoffs against Northern Iowa 19-9. 

Eric Barriere dazzled with two highlight worthy plays, one being a touchdown pass where he threaded the needle to freshman Nolan Ulm to give Eastern a 6-0 lead.

The other big play from EB3 was an 18-yard touchdown run where he slipped away from multiple defenders to extend the EWU lead to 16-7. 

Barriere finished the game 20-for-34 with 283 yards passing and a touchdown. He had 18 yards running with a touchdown as well. 

The Eagles defense played a huge role in the win as well, shutting down the Panthers offense. UNI struggled mightily on third down, going 2-for-15, and was held out of the red zone throughout. 

Redshirt junior defensive back Keshaun King had two interceptions, tying a program record in the playoffs. 

With the win, Eastern Washington advances to the second round of the playoffs where it will face the sixth seeded Montana Grizzlies in Missoula.

