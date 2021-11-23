Barriere named Big Sky offensive player of the year before Eagles begin playoffs

On top of the Big Sky Award, Barriere was also named a finalist for the Walter Payton award for the third time in his career.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere has been named the Big Sky offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season.

The Big Sky announced the news today where Barriere was a unanimous selection for the award voted on by head coaches in the conference. EB3 becomes the fourth EWU player to win the award consecutively joining the likes of Cooper Kupp, Vernon Adams Jr., and Erik Meyer.

On top of the Big Sky Award, Barriere was also named a finalist for the Walter Payton award for the third time in his career. He has yet to win this one, however, which is given to the nations offensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. This comes after a year where he threw for 40 touchdowns and averaged 385.6 yards passing a game.

For the star quarterback's team, this weekend was a shock to Eastern Washington. The Eagles who hadn't been ranked outside the top eight since the preseason polls were snubbed by the playoff selection committee.