Cougar and wolf pack predictions ahead of Saturdays' Apple Cup

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park cougar and gray wolf pack make their predictions on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's Apple Cup Game Day.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A cougar and a wolf from Northwest Trek Wildlife Park's made their predictions ahead of Saturday's Apple Cup.

Carly the cougar went to the tree and selected the Washington State University (WSU) Cougars as the winners for this year's game. The gray wolf looked like it was ready to pick up the University of Washington (UW) Huskies, but it quickly changed its mind and picked the WSU Cougars.

WSU ended a seven-year losing streak against the Washington Huskies last year in 2021. WSU's last win was in 2012. Last year's predictions were even as Carly the cougar picked the Cougars and the wolves marked territory on their canine crew’s side, UW Huskies.

The Apple Cup game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees at kickoff, with a chance of snow later in the night. The Apple Cup will be broadcasted on ESPN.

This Saturday, WSU is looking to defend the trophy for the second time in the past 10 years. Whether you wear purple and gold or crimson and gray, cheer on your favorite team this Saturday.

