Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive games in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The 2022 Apple Cup game between WSU and the Washington Huskies is officially sold out, as announced by the Washington State Cougar football on a Nov. 1 Tweet.

Here is the list of the 12-pack score summary:

Washington State beat Idaho 24-17

Washington State beat Wisconsin 17-14

Washington State beat Colorado State 38-7

Oregon defeated Washington State 38-7

Washington beat California 28-9

USC beat Washington State 30-14

Oregon State beat Washington State 24-10

Utah beat Washington State 21-17

Washington State beat Standford 52-14

Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18

On Saturday, Washington state defeat Arizona 31-20

WSU ended a seven-year losing streak against the Washington Huskies last year in 2021. The last time WSU won was in 2012.

Saturday's game is the first time the two teams will play at the Cougars' home in four years. Since 2018, the Apple Cup was hosted in Seattle. The 2020 game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the WSU football team. The first Apple Cup was hosted in 1900 in Seattle and ended in a tie, and has since been played annually starting in 1945, with the exception of 2020.

Whether you wear purple and gold or crimson and gray, cheer on your favorite team this Saturday. The game will be streaming on ESPN.

