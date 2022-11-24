Dawgs or Cougs: Horizon Air unveils new aircraft designs ahead of 2022 Apple Cup

Travelers will be able to fly on the freshly painted planes next summer.

PULLMAN, Wash. — With the 2022 Apple Cup on its way, Horizon Air shared a sneak peek of the new two Embraer aircraft joining Horizon’s fleet next summer.

The two designs have logos of the University of Washington (UW) and Washington State University (WSU) on their tails. Each team's colors is on the design, with purple and gold for UW and crimson and gray for WSU.

The airline is moving to a fleet solely of modern Embraer E-175 jets, which means the original Horizon Q400 UW and WSU-painted planes will soon be retired. Next summer, flyers will have their chance to fly on the newly painted planes.

Horizon’s new E-175s updates:

The jet aircraft has three classes of service, just like the Boeing 737s.

Elite members can enjoy upgrades to First Class and Premium Class.

All seats are window or aisle, there are no middle seats.

It provides a quieter flight than the Q400 turboprop.

There’s inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity on board.

There are larger overhead bins for showing carry-ons.

It flies faster than the Q400.

Horizon Air has been the University of Washington’s official airline partner since 2016. The airline has partnered with UW Athletics, the Foster School of Business and other campus initiatives.

Over the past 12 years, the airline has also partnered with WSU on several efforts. Some of the initiatives include advancing the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and WSU-led Northwest Advanced Renewables Alliance (NARA) on the production and use of SAF made from forest residuals. In 2016, Alaska Airlines made history as the first airline to fly a commercial flight powered by this type of SAF.

This year, WSU was named the academic partner as part of Alaska’s new corporate SAF program, with the goal to help expand education and awareness of opportunities to improve the sustainability of business travel.

Which plane are you most excited to see flying around the Northwest?

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.