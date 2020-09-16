Virtual Bloomsday extends race dates

The Bloomsday race which has gone virtual this year has extended the dates for racers to finish. It is due to the current air quality around the region.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Virtual Bloomsday has officially extended the days racers can complete the race.

The race was originally supposed to take place Sept. 18 - 20 but has been extended through Sept. 27.

They are extending the dates due to the poor air quality across the region.

In a statement sent out to racers, Bloomsday Race Director Jon Neill said "while we would love a traditional weekend of Bloomsday running and walking, it is most important that the air quality be healthy for outdoor exercise."

Runners and walkers now have an extra week to complete the 7.46-mile course.